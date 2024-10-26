India Launches 21St Livestock Census To Enhance Animal Health Security And Policy Development

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 26 (KNN) Union Rajiv Ranjan Singh officially launched the 21st Livestock Census on Friday, emphasising the significance of accurate data in shaping policies for animal security and promoting growth within the sector.



The census will run from October 2024 to February 2025, with a budget of Rs 200 crore funded entirely by the central government.



This initiative aims to collect comprehensive data on 219 indigenous breeds across 16 species, involving approximately 100,000 field officials, primarily veterinarians and para-veterinarians, in the enumeration process.

Addressing the launch event, Singh stressed the importance of conducting the census with "full honesty and sincerity," urging ministry officials to monitor the operation closely.



The data gathered is expected to aid in developing strategies to improve animal health, control diseases, and enhance breed improvement.



Notably, Singh pointed out that despite India being the world's largest milk producer, it has struggled to export dairy products significantly.

In conjunction with the census, Singh also announced the establishment of a USD 25 million 'Pandemic Fund Project' aimed at bolstering animal health security in India for better pandemic preparedness and response.



Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, underscored the critical link between animal health and human health, stating that strengthening animal health security could help mitigate the risk of zoonotic diseases that often lead to human pandemics.



Kant emphasized that animal diseases can devastate the livestock industry, a vital income source for millions of Indian farmers.

The upcoming livestock census represents a critical component of national strategies for food security, poverty alleviation, and rural development.



It will capture detailed data on 15 livestock species, including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats, pigs, and more, alongside poultry counts from various households and institutions.



This door-to-door survey, conducted every five years since 1919, serves as the backbone for policy formulation and implementation in the animal husbandry sector.

The previous census took place in 2019, and the latest iteration will leverage mobile technology for data collection, enhancing both the accuracy and efficiency of the process.



The 21st Livestock Census is set to cover over 30 crore households nationwide, ensuring comprehensive data collection from diverse communities, including nomadic groups and pastoralists.



The focus will extend to gender roles in livestock management, breed management, and animal health, aiming to highlight areas that require intervention for improving rural livelihoods.

Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian, also attended the launch.

Baghel commended the department's preparation efforts for the census, while Kurian noted the livestock sector's significant contribution to the GDP and employment, particularly in rural areas.



As India embarks on this essential census, the collective goal remains clear: to secure the future of the nation's livestock sector, ensuring better health and productivity for the benefit of farmers and consumers alike.

(KNN Bureau)


