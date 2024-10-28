Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour Kicks Off Amid Fake Ticket Scam, Fans Say Denied Entry
Date
10/28/2024 2:00:46 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Diljit Dosanjh concert: As singer Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024' with two sold-out shows in Delhi, some fans were left feeling disappointed, and some others even scammed by opportunists.
Speaking to PTI, one fan expressed joy at being able to secure tickets amid the heavy demand. "It was pure luck that I got the tickets. My favourite Diljit song is with Gurdas Maan, 'Ki Banu Duniya Da', and my current favourite is 'Born to Shine'," said a fan. Also Read
| US Election 2024 Live: Kamala Harris rallies Philadelphia voters Struggles Galore
However, not all had a rosy time. Many also told PTI about being scammed with fake tickets, their hours-long struggle to secure legitimate ones and being heartbroken by failing to get a chance to see their favourite artist.
"I struggled for nine hours on Zomato Live to get some tickets and finally got one. My girlfriend has another ticket, but she's sitting on the other side. We're in two different rows," one concert -goer told PTI. Also Read
| Diljit Dosanjh faces backlash over filming video inside Bangla Sahib Gurdwara
They were also, however, among the "lucky ones". Many found themselves stranded outside the concert venue as their tickets were deemed "invalid" and they were denied entry.
Fans pleaded with organisers to no avail. Some expressed their rage and heartbreak to the news agency.
"It was a total waste to come here," said one disappointed fan, who was turned away by the security.
Another added,“I came here without a ticket and met someone who sold me a fake one. They charged me a lot of money for it.”
MENAFN28102024007365015876ID1108823222
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.