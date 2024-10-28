Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour Kicks Off Amid Fake Ticket Scam, Fans Say Denied Entry

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Diljit Dosanjh concert: As Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024' with two sold-out shows in Delhi, some fans were left feeling disappointed, and some others even scammed by opportunists.

Speaking to PTI, one fan expressed joy at being able to secure tickets amid the heavy demand. "It was pure luck that I got the tickets. My favourite Diljit song is with Gurdas Maan, 'Ki Banu Duniya Da', and my current favourite is 'Born to Shine'," said a fan.

However, not all had a rosy time. Many also told PTI about being scammed with fake tickets, their hours-long struggle to secure legitimate ones and being heartbroken by failing to get a chance to see their favourite artist.

"I struggled for nine hours on Zomato Live to get some tickets and finally got one. My girlfriend has another ticket, but she's sitting on the other side. We're in two different rows," one concert -goer told PTI.

They were also, however, among the "lucky ones". Many found themselves stranded outside the concert venue as their tickets were deemed "invalid" and they were denied entry.

Fans pleaded with organisers to no avail. Some expressed their rage and heartbreak to the news agency.

"It was a total waste to come here," said one disappointed fan, who was turned away by the security.

Another added,“I came here without a ticket and met someone who sold me a fake one. They charged me a lot of money for it.”