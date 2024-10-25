Harlem-Based Random Strangers Jam Launches Community Welcome Video, Social Media Shorts Series And Guitar Giveaway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Random Strangers Jam, an improvised funk rock jam session in Harlem, launched its Community Welcome Video. Join the Halloween Party Oct 31 for prizes and fun!

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Random Strangers Jam, a fully improvised funk rock jam session founded by Berklee drummer Sky Demetri and on residency 1st, 3rd and 5th Mondays 7-10pm at Shrine World Venue in Harlem premiered its new Community Welcome this week.

The video starts with rapid fire clips of community members sharing their feelings about Random Strangers Jam before Sky Demetri provides an overview of how every 5-10 minutes, half the band is replaced with musicians from the audience and the new group of random strangers jam on a funk rock concept improvised entirely on the spot. No covers.

It was filmed by Ray Odabashian and Bryan Durr (Late Night with Seth Meyers), edited by Rob Porta (Raindoggtv), and can be viewed on the homepage at and on the Official Random Strangers Jam YouTube in both an extended and shortened social media version.

The premier at Shrine Harlem on Monday, October 21st also featured a glimpse at the newly launched Social Media Shorts Series with additional bite-sized clips of interviews with musicians from the Random Strangers Jam community.

Audiences can view the Shorts Series and follow the launch of new videos on the RSJ instagram (@RandomStrangersJam), YouTube, facebook and tiktok (@RandomStrangersJam).

$1100 Raffle Prizes and Guitar Raffle on Halloween

The final announcement of the week was a raffle with more than $1100 in prizes - including a guitar - donated by Guitar Quackery and more than half a dozen NY businesses that will occur during the Random Strangers Jam Free Halloween Costume Contest Party and Jam Session at Shrine on Thursday, October 31st from 9pm-midnight. Entry to the event is free and optional raffle tickets are 1 for $5 or 5 for $20.

The costume theme is to dress as a famous musician or song and the top 3 costumes will receive secret prizes separate from the raffle prizes! Costume contest sign ups end at 10:30pm so arrive early! Raffle will begin at 11pm - you must be present at the time of the raffle to win the prize. Get tickets, be a stranger and join the jam at !

