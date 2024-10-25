AAP Govt Indulged In Corruption, Cheated People Of Delhi Since Last 10 Years: BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused Delhi Chief Atishi and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of massive and cheating the people of the national capital by making false promises since being in power in the state for the last 10 years.

Senior BJP leader and former South Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat made the accusations during a press at the party headquarters here. She said in a post on X: "When the people of Vikaspuri Assembly constituency, troubled by the corruption of Aam Aadmi Party, questioned @ArvindKejriwal and his MLA, instead of answering, they ran away from there by making false allegations."

"The way Delhi CM Atishi is giving statements that former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today met people of the national capital and made allegations about the BJP must first answer that with what face does CM Atishi face the people of Delhi where the roads are in improper working conditions, filled with filthy and stagnant water. The people of Delhi are crying for help from the AAP government but have instead been cheated without fulfilling even one poll promise. The people of Delhi have already taught a lesson to the AAP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in Haryana and Delhi where the pro-people politics professed by the BJP helped it to defeat the AAP. The AAP will again be taught a lesson by the people of Delhi in the upcoming Assembly elections as they are fed up with the false promises made by the AAP. CM Atishi says that Kejriwal is facing threats despite being given three types of heavy security."

She further said: "Due to the corruption of @AamAadmiParty, the people of Delhi are crying for help. The people of Delhi are fed up with dirty water, broken roads, air pollution, and the poor sanitation system, so they are coming out on the streets to protest against Kejriwal."

"And yes @AtishiAAP ji.. for the last 10 years you have been cheating the people of Delhi by telling lies. That formula is not going to work now. The people whom you are calling BJP goons are the ones who brought Kejriwal to power," Kamaljeet Sehrawat added.

"But the people of Delhi are not going to be fooled anymore... because your false promises have been exposed."