Arthritis National Research Foundation Expands 2025 Grant Offerings To Support Rising Demand For Arthritis Research

ANRF Introduces New Fellowship and Expands Support to Early-Career Researchers to Drive Innovation Amid Growing Arthritis Prevalence

- Emily Stormoen, ANRF CEOIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF) is proud to announce its 2025 research grant opportunities , aimed at empowering early-career researchers to tackle the increasing challenges posed by arthritis and autoimmune diseases. The prevalence of arthritis is projected to reach an astounding 78 million U.S. adults by 2040, and with a critical shortage of specialists in the field, ANRF is stepping up to provide vital resources that support the next generation of scientific innovators.The field of rheumatology faces an urgent need for fresh perspectives. By 2030, the number of practicing rheumatologists is expected to be half of what is needed to meet patient demand. ANRF is addressing this gap by expanding its grant programs to encourage and nurture early-career researchers, keeping promising researchers in the field and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in arthritis research.This year, ANRF is offering four distinct grant pathways:1. All Arthritis Research Grant – Up to $250,000 over 2 years, supporting innovative research across a wide spectrum of arthritis and autoimmune diseases.2. Psoriatic Arthritis Research Grant – Up to $250,000 over 2 years, aimed at advancing the understanding and treatment of psoriatic arthritis.3. Rheum for Kids: Pediatric Skin & Joint Grant (in collaboration with PeDRA) – Up to $50,000 for 1 year, focused on addressing the unique challenges faced by children with skin and joint diseases.4. Postdoctoral Research Fellowship – Up to $50,000 for 1 year, designed to support emerging postdoctoral physicians.ANRF is deeply grateful to its generous supporters, including Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine for their support of the Psoriatic Arthritis Research Grant, and to PeDRA for their collaboration on the Rheum for Kids grant. This collective effort enables ANRF to continually expand its programs, providing opportunities for early-career researchers to make significant strides in the field of rheumatology.Emily Stormoen, CEO of ANRF, speaks to the organization's enduring commitment to supporting early-career researchers and the growth of its programs over the past five decades, "For more than 50 years, ANRF has been dedicated to empowering young researchers making groundbreaking discoveries that can transform patient care. This year, we're enhancing our support even further, and we're deeply grateful to our incredible community of supporters who make this possible. With these new funding opportunities, we're not just funding research - we're helping to shape the future of arthritis treatment and care."ANRF grantees have historically gone on to leverage their initial funding into over $600 million in additional research support, demonstrating the profound impact of these grants in shaping long-term careers and advancing scientific breakthroughs. By continuing to expand its support, ANRF is making strides to ensure that the growing population of arthritis patients has access to the next wave of innovative care solutions.Craig Walsh, PhD, Chair of the ANRF Scientific Advisory Board, highlights the importance of continued investment in research, "The future of arthritis care depends on the innovative research happening today. ANRF's support is crucial for developing the next generation of researchers whose work will lead to advances in treatments, diagnostics, and ultimately better outcomes for patients. These grants are a key part of keeping that momentum going, and we're excited to see what the future holds."Applications for the 2025 ANRF grants open on November 4th, 2024 and early-career researchers who are passionate about making a lasting impact in the field of arthritis and autoimmune disease research are encouraged to apply. This is a unique opportunity to not only secure essential funding but to become part of a vibrant, supportive community, helping to advance your career and contribute to meaningful scientific breakthroughs. Visit curearthritis/research-grants to learn more and submit your application.

