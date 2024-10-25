Missing Jordanian Citizen In Mecca Found

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra)-- The Jordanian missing woman who had gone missing in Mecca for days while completing Umrah rituals has been located and is doing well, according to the of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates' Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs.According to Ambassador Sufian Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson, the Saudi authorities notified the Jordanian Consulate in Jeddah that they had located the missing citizen. They refuted the social rumors that she had been abducted and stated that she was in good health.According to Ambassador Qudah, the ministry will follow up with the appropriate Saudi authorities and the family members via the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs and the Jordanian Consulate General in Jeddah.The Saudi authorities' assistance and efforts in locating the Jordanian national were commended by Ambassador Qudah.