7 Mile Brands Invests $3M In Better-For-You Refrigerated Donut Brand, Drumroll®

Investment Aims to Expansion and Satisfy Surging Demand for Health-Conscious Indulgence in the Fast-Growing Fresh-Snacking Market

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7 Mile Brands, a

CPG brand incubator created by multi-exit entrepreneurs Jason Cohen and Sammy Kestenbaum, is excited to announce a $3 million in Drumroll®, a leading innovator in the Fresh-Snacking segment. Known for its indulgent, low-sugar, high-protein refrigerated donut offerings, Drumroll®

has quickly gained a dedicated following among health-conscious consumers looking to satisfy their sweet tooth cravings without compromising on taste or nutrition.

Drumroll® baked, protein-packed donuts available in Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry

These refrigerated, better-for-you donuts are baked, not fried, offering a fluffy, cake-like texture with just 1g of sugar, 10g of protein, 8g net carbs, and 190 calories – while balancing taste and nutrition. Available in Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry, there's a flavor to satisfy every craving.

Drumroll®

co-founders Hassan Safieddine and Ryan Brothers, once cubicle neighbors in investment banking, initially thought they had little in common. However, as former athletes, they quickly bonded over a passion for health-conscious living and a shared frustration with the lack of tasty yet nutritious on-the-go snack offerings. Their small talk soon turned into a vision to create a better-for-you brand that would keep the indulgent experience people crave without the guilt.

The U.S. refrigerated snacks market, valued at $27.75 billion1 , is

experiencing rapid growth as consumers increasingly seek healthier snack options, especially those higher in protein. According to Future Market Insights, 60% of consumers look for snacks that provide additional health benefits beyond basic nutrients when making snack choices. Drumroll®

is well positioned to cater to this growing demand. Their protein-rich, low-sugar donuts, which are baked instead of fried, deliver on indulgence while supporting and promoting a healthier lifestyle.

"At 7 Mile Brands, we seek out disruptive brands that are poised to transform their category, and Drumroll®

is exactly that," said Jason Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO at 7 Mile Brands. "With the rise of health-conscious consumers seeking more mindful indulgence, Drumroll®'s unique approach to balancing taste and nutrition perfectly aligns with current market trends in the refrigerated snacks segment. This investment will fuel their expansion and amplify their impact in the industry."



"We are thrilled to be partnering with the 7 Mile Brands family and to welcome Jason and Sammy to our board," said Ryan Brothers, co-founder of Drumroll®. "Their track record of scaling brands is exceptional, and we are confident their expertise will help us drive innovation and guide the brand into the next chapter of growth. Together, we are excited to turn Drumroll®

into an everyday snacking platform that reinvents the nostalgic treats we all loved growing up, while staying in tune with today's health-conscious lifestyles."

Drumroll®

donuts are now available nationwide in the refrigerated section of select Target, Kroger, Wegmans, HEB, Albertsons, and Shoprite stores, among others.

About 7 Mile Brands

7 Mile Brands is a CPG brand incubator with a mission to create disruptive snack products to reinvigorate various snack and deli categories. Founded in 2023 by Jason Cohen, founder of Veggie Straws and Sammy Kestenbaum, founder of ParmCrisps and Thinsters Cookies, the company's snack brand portfolio includes PRETZELIZEDTM and Drumroll®. To learn more about 7 Mile Brands please visit .



About Drumroll®

Drumroll® believes snacking should be both fun and nutritious. The brand's journey began with a mission to create delicious, plant-based, low-sugar, high-protein donuts that deliver on taste and texture. Made for everyone, their snacks work well as a breakfast replacement, pre- or post-workout snack, or healthy dessert for on-the-go families and those looking for more health-conscious snacks as well as those following a low-sugar or gluten-free diet. To learn more about Drumroll®, visit / and follow @drumrolldonuts on Instagram to stay up to date on new retail locations and product launches.

