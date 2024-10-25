Intercepts: Russian Military Preparing To Meet N.Korean Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine's Defense intercepted communications between the Russian military, who are discussing the preparation for receiving and embedding North Korean with the Russian forces in the Kursk axis.

That's according to the HUR press service, Ukrinform reports.

The communications involve service members from Russia's 810th Separate Marine Brigade, 18th of the Southern Military District deployed in Kursk region. In the intercepts, the invaders discuss preparations for the reception and distribution of North Korean military personnel (provisional name: Battalion "K") in the Kursk direction, the report reads.

In order to set up interaction, the invaders plan to attach one translator and three Russian servicemen to every 30 North Korean soldiers. However, the Russians express doubts about the possibility of ensuring that the new arrivals will have enough local commanders to lead their units.

"The number of North Korean soldiers transferred to Russia is now about 12,000, of which 500 are officers, including three generals from Pyongyang," the agency noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky heard the report from Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, who reported an intelligence update suggesting that Russia will start utilizing North Korean troops in combat zones as early as October 27-28.

Photo: KCNA