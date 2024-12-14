PDP Resolves To 'Reinvigorate Struggle' For Peace With Dignity For J & K

The Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) passed a in this connection during its general council meeting chaired by party supremo Mehbooba Mufti.

The party also reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to its foundational principles.

“We resolve to reinvigorate our struggle for peace with dignity for the state of Jammu and Kashmir, using all democratic and constitutional methods to resolve the Kashmir issue, including the restoration of the special status that was enjoyed by our people until August 5, 2019, under the Constitution of India,” the PDP said in the resolution.

The party also expressed“deep concern over the increasing climate of hatred against Muslims in India” and implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leverage his influence to curb violence, dispel false narratives and halt the“targeting of Muslims through what we perceive as judicial overreach”.

“We reaffirm our belief in India as a nation that celebrates diversity, mutual respect, and the protection of individual rights and beliefs,” the PDP said in the resolution.

The general council also called for the release of political prisoners.

“The meeting demands an immediate process to review the status of political prisoners held in various jails across India. We call for the release of all individuals detained on weak or non-existent charges and advocate for transferring prisoners to Jammu and Kashmir,” the PDP said.

On the party's performance in the recent assembly elections, the general council acknowledged that while it did not meet expectations,“we are confident that the elected representatives can effectively articulate the concerns, aspirations and opinions of the people”.

“PDP urges the Union government and the broader Indian populace about the issues of disempowerment, deprivation and humiliation resulting from the unconstitutional revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's constitutional rights, Article 370,” it said.

The general council also expressed hope that the National Conference-led government would act in accordance with the significant mandate and trust placed in its manifesto and commitments.

“However, we note that the initial actions of the National Conference government have not fully met these expectations. We urge the Jammu and Kashmir government to recognise the mandate's true essence and lead effectively,” the PDP said.

It added the party believed that the government must take effective measures in addressing critical issues such as electricity shortages, unemployment, the drugs crisis, release of prisoners and the“overexploitation” of natural resources irreversibly damaging the environment and ecology.

