Ukrainian Actor Yakiv Tkachenko Killed In Action On Frontline

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Yakiv Tkachenko from Dnipro was killed while defending Ukraine on the frontline.

The news of his death was shared by Irma Vitovska-Vantsa on her page, according to Ukrinform.

"Yakiv Tkachenko has returned on his shield... Fly, dear and kind soul. Glory to the Hero," she wrote.

Yakiv Tkachenko spent over 20 years performing in theater and acting in films. He was widely recognized for his roles in movies.

With the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion in March 2022, Tkachenko joined the 128th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2023, after being demobilized, he chose to return to the frontline with the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

He was wounded twice in combat during battles on the Donetsk front.

Yakiv Tkachenko's passing is another heartbreaking loss for Ukraine's artistic community and a testament to his bravery and dedication to his country. Eternal memory and glory to the Hero.