EU Chief Pledges 20 Million Euros For Flood-Hit Bosnia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Sarajevo: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday pledged 20 million euros in immediate aid for Bosnia after deadly and devastating floods.

Earlier this month, 27 people died in floods and landslides that washed away roads, railway tracks and bridges, cutting off many populated areas in central and southern Bosnia.

Most of the were from the village of Donja Jablanica, about 70 kilometres (43 miles) southwest of Sarajevo.

Von der Leyen visited the village on Thursday during her tour of six Balkan nations.

"At the moment right now you need immediate help ... therefore we decided to mobilise 20 million euros ($21.6 million) for immediate help right now and the in the second step the (EU) solidarity fund will support you," she told reporters in Sarajevo.

"We are by your side," von der Leyen told a joint press conference with Bosnian Prime Minister Borjana Kristo.

Local media estimate the damage in five municipalities, excluding destroyed road and railway infrastructure, at at least 89.5 million euros.

Von der Leyen started her Balkan tour on Wednesday in Albania where she pledged that membership expansion would be high on the Brussels agenda.

Discussions around EU enlargement in the Balkan region of almost 18 million people stretch back 20 years, with Brussels blowing hot and cold during that period.

The six countries -- Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia -- are in different stages on their path towards membership in the bloc.

Later on Friday, EU chief will head to Serbia.