Mamaearth Launches Light Moisturizing Creams To Keep Winter Skin Hydrated And Radiant

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As winter approaches, Mamaearth, India's leading purpose-driven personal care brand, announces the launch of its Light Moisturizing Cream range made with the goodness of natural ingredients. Available in two variants-Beetroot Hydraful and C Daily Glow-this lightweight, non-greasy formula is designed to keep skin hydrated and glowing throughout the dry winter months. The creams are Made Safe Certified, dermatologically tested, and suitable for use on the face, hands, and body, making them versatile additions to any winter skincare routine.



Winter brings unique challenges for skin, often leading to dryness, dullness, and discomfort, Mamaearth Light Moisturizing Cream has been designed to provide 24-hour moisturization while brightening the skin, helping it stay nourished and radiant throughout the day.



The Beetroot Hydraful Light Moisturizing Cream, infused with beetroot and hyaluronic acid, delivers a hydrated pink glow. Beetroot guards skin cells and reduces inflammation, while hyaluronic acid provides deep hydration and improves skin elasticity. This variant is perfect for those seeking a natural, rosy complexion along with intense moisturization.

The Vitamin C Daily Glow variant works to brighten the skin and reduce pigmentation. The potent combination of Vitamin C and turmeric helps even out the skin tone, leaving it visibly brighter and more radiant. Additionally, the inclusion of nourishing ingredients like shea butter and glycerin ensures the skin remains soft, supple, and protected from dryness.

Mamaearth's commitment to safe and effective skincare is evident in these new products, which are free from harmful chemicals and packed with natural goodness. The Light Moisturizing Creams will be available across Mamaearth's official website, as well as major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart. The product will also be stocked in retail stores across India, ensuring easy accessibility for consumers.

