Gulmarg Attack: Toll Mounts To 5 As Injured Soldier Succumbs

A soldier who was injuries in the terror attack at Botapathri in Baramulla district has succumbed to his injuries, official said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the death toll in Gulmarg terror attack has risen to five, as another soldier, who was being operated in the hospital has succumbed to his injuries.

Pertinently, four people including two porters and two were killed in the attack following which the security forces intensified search operations in the area to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, Chinar Corps - Indian Army expressed solidarity and condolences with the bereaved families.“All ranks of the Chinar Corps salute the supreme sacrifices of the bravehearts, who laid down their lives in the line of duty”, a post on X reads.

Chinar Corps salute their immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families, a post on X added.

