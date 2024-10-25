Global Cardiac Ablation Market Size, Trends , Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Cardiac ablation is a medical procedure for treating arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats). Arrhythmias are electrical irregularities in the heart that can cause it to beat too fast (tachycardia), too slowly (bradycardia), or irregularly. Cardiac ablation is commonly recommended when medicines and other therapies fail to control or eliminate these abnormal heart rhythms.

A growing senior population, combined with an increasing population base of cardiovascular patients, technological advancements in the field of ablation devices, and growing awareness about the advantages of cardiac ablation procedures over conventional therapeutic and surgical procedures, all contribute to the global cardiac ablation market share . Significant cost-cutting initiatives conducted by various governments and ongoing healthcare reforms in the United States are, however, some of the primary factors hindering market growth.

Market Dynamics Increasing Prevalence of Cardiac Arrhythmias Drives the Global Market

The prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia has raised cardiac ablation demand. Arrhythmias increase as the population ages, and lifestyle factors cause cardiac illness. WHO: Cardiovascular diseases, especially arrhythmias, are the leading cause of death globally. The most common arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation (AF), is being discovered in more people. The American Heart Association (AHA) predicts that 12.1 million Americans will get AF by 2030, up from 5.2 million in 2010. AF prevalence will climb as the population ages due to its association with aging.

The aging global population also increases arrhythmias. Cardiac muscle degradation, scarring, and other age-related changes increase arrhythmias in older adults. As the European population ages, the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA) expects AF prevalence to triple in 50 years. This demographic trend affects cardiac ablation demand. Demographic changes, such as aging populations and lifestyle changes, drive the Cardiac Ablation market trend.

Ongoing Technological Innovation Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Technology in ablation devices, 3D mapping systems, and real-time monitoring tools improve cardiac ablation accuracy. Improved catheter ablation technology makes surgeries safer and more effective. For instance, contact force sensor catheters allow electrophysiologists to precisely identify catheter tip-heart tissue contact during ablation, optimizing lesion development. High-resolution, real-time heart mapping is possible with Biosense Webster's CARTO 3 System. Electrophysiologists can visualize the heart's electrical activity, plan ablations more precisely, and speed up surgery with this technology.

These cardiac ablation market technological advances increase operation efficacy, patient safety, procedure timeframes, and patient outcomes. These advances can help healthcare providers and device producers offer cutting-edge treatments, attract patients seeking innovative medical technology, and boost the cardiac ablation market.

Regional Insights

The North American region has the greatest cardiac ablation market share. The North American market will grow due to many ablation facilities, a growing installation base of advanced cardiac ablation catheters, rising demand for minimally invasive cardiac treatment techniques, and ongoing initiatives. The US has a better healthcare infrastructure, which allows it to serve patients across the region. With Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, and Boston Scientific Corporation,

In addition, North America will likely dominate the global cardiac ablation technologies market. Cheap cutting-edge technology helps these enterprises grow and diversify their product offerings. Product positioning and technology help these companies get money elsewhere. Florida's Broward Health Medical Centre is launching a robotic electrophysiology (EP) program to provide sophisticated minimally invasive heart rhythm abnormality treatment. The U.S. has many heart patients. Therefore, demand for cardiac ablation equipment is high despite these industry leaders. Studies show that cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in the US. North America dominates the cardiac ablation technology market in the country.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the quickest CAGR because of exponential healthcare spending and facility growth across economies. Significant investments from major regional firms would accelerate cardiac ablation technology market expansion due to lower production costs in India and China. The regional ablation technology market showed significant growth potential. Due to rising cancer and cardiac disorder rates and ablation product and technology advances, the market is predicted to grow throughout the forecast period. The World Heart Federation highlights air pollution, hypertension, and poor diets as serious risk factors for cardiovascular disease, Southeast Asia's leading cause of death. Air pollution causes 17% of all deaths and 28% of cardiovascular disease-related deaths, accounting for approximately one-third.

Key Highlights



The global cardiac ablation market size was valued at

USD 1.13 billion in 2022 . It is estimated to reach

USD 3.26 billion by 2031 , growing at a

CAGR of 12.3%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Radiofrequency (RF), electrical ablation, cryoablation, ultrasound ablation, and microwave ablation are the different types of technology. Radiofrequency (RF) ablation has the biggest market share.

The market can be divided by Use in Cardiac Rhythm Management and Open Surgery. Cardiac Rhythm Management is the market's highest revenue generator. Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is estimated to grows at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

MedtronicOlympus CorporationAbbottAngioDynamicsAtricure Inc.Boston Scientific CorporationCONMEDEthicon Inc.AlconBIOTRONIK. Recent Developments

Recent Developments



April 2023- AngioDynamics and Cardiva expand their partnership to reach more European patients with Life-Saving Products.

May 2023- The global clinical trial results of the Medtronic Extravascular ICD reaffirmed the device's safety and effectiveness. September 2023- The FDA approved the latest-generation WATCHMAN FLXTM Pro Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device from Boston Scientific.

Segmentation

By TechnologyRadiofrequency (RF) AblationElectrical AblationCryoablationUltrasound AblationMicrowave AblationBy ApplicationCardiac Rhythm ManagementOpen SurgeryOthers