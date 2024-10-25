Newcastle University Researchers Recommend A New Evidence-Based National Policy To Enhance Children's Oral Health

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 25th, 2024: In response to the oral crisis affecting millions of children in England due to tooth decay, a group of recommendations has been put up by scientists at Newcastle University. The research urges the new to create a national strategy for children's oral health and offers suggestions for lowering childhood sugar intake, optimising fluoride exposure, and expanding access to care.



The study, which is titled "An evidence-based plan for improving children's oral health with and through educational settings," was produced by Child of the North and Anne Longfield's Centre for Young Lives think tank. It focusses on how the incoming government may prioritise young people's life opportunities in the formulation and implementation of public policy.



In England, tooth decay affects millions of children and young adults, and the research highlights the significant and varied scope of this problem and how it lowers their quality of life. If left untreated, it can lead to toothache, insomnia, changed eating patterns, and even harm speech and language development. Children who suffer from poor dental health may be less likely to develop to their full potential and experience a decrease in confidence. Additionally, there is evidence that indicates the impact of dental decay on children living in underprivileged areas is greater, even when taking into consideration the various degrees of dental decay.



In order to enhance children's oral health and lessen social disparities-particularly those faced by youth in the North of England-the research suggests that the incoming government create and execute a national strategy for improving children's oral health. A national board of representatives from departmental and local government offices, dental associations and speciality societies, academic institutions, citizen representatives, and charitable groups would be in charge of this. This approach would consist of:



· Minimising sugar intake through legislative measures like extending the Soft Drinks Industry Levy to cover additional sugar-sweetened drinks like sugary milkshakes.



· Imposing limitations on the promotion, marketing, and advertising of food.

restricting sales of energy drinks with caffeine to those under the age of sixteen.



· Maximising the amount of fluoride exposure by combining community water fluoridation with more focused initiatives like supervised brushing.



Additionally, it lays out recommendations for how early childhood and education-based interventions-co-designed by health visitors, nurseries, and schools-can be optimised for their impact.



The study showcases cutting-edge methods that are now being used to treat children's oral health issues. It outlines the important role that local government may play in lowering sugar intake and the various approaches that local governments have taken to cut back on the consumption of foods and beverages that are rich in fat, sugar, and salt.



In comparison to their southern counterparts, children and young people living in the North of England are more severely impacted by higher levels of deprivation and associated unmet dental needs, according to Paula Waterhouse, President of the British Society of Paediatric Dentistry and Professor of Paediatric Dentistry at Newcastle University. She said: "It is time to establish an oral health strategy for children and young people across England. The evidence base garnered by existing oral health research should be used to inform Government strategy and implementation of both national and local policies.



"We need to act now. Our children's health depends on it and it's everybody's business – parents, dental and medical teams, health visitors, industry, education colleagues, and policy makers. We all have a part to play."



