Two Troopers, Two Porters Killed As Militants Attack Army Vehicle In Indian-Controlled Kashmir

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Oct 25 (NNN-PTI) – Two troopers and two porters working with them were killed, and three troopers wounded, last night, in a attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said.

The attack took place in Baramulla area, about 57 km west of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

A guerilla war has been going on between and Indian stationed in the region since 1989.

According to officials, militants attacked an Indian army vehicle, part of a small convoy, by resorting to firing, which was duly retaliated by the troopers.

The exchange between the two sides lasted for some time. The wounded have been moved to hospitals for treatment, said a police official.

Authorities rushed reinforcements to the area and initiated a combing operation to trace the attackers.

The attack came three days after six non-local construction workers and a local doctor were killed, during an attack on their camp in the region's Ganderbal area.– NNN-PTI