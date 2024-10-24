Romanian F-16S Scramble Amid Russia's Missile, Drone Attack On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Romania, in the early hours of Thursday, October 24, two F-16 fighters took to the sky after radars recorded two separate signals, likely coming from drones that violated the country's airspace.

This is reported by Reuters , Ukrinform saw.

Both signals were detected by radar less than one hour apart over the southeastern counties of Constanta and Tulcea, the latter bordering Ukraine across the Danube River.

Two F-16 fighter jets took off to monitor what was believed to be drones, but pilots never made visual contact with either of them before radars lost both signals, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It said two drones were spotted breaching Romanian airspace on two separate days last week, with fighter jet pilots unable to see them and their crash sites remaining unclear. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu told reporters that both incidents could be examples of cyber interference.

Romania shares a 650km border with Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Romania scrambled four jets on Saturday, October 19, due to a violation of airspace by a Russian drone.



Photo: Valahia News