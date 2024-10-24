War Update: 157 Combat Engagements Along Frontlines In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 24, there were 157 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders, with the highest number of clashes occurring in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine posted this update on as of 22:00, Thursday, October 24, as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, a total of 157 combat engagements have occurred. The Ukrainian defenders continue to give tough rebuff to the enemy's attempts to advance deeper into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them," the post reads.

According to the General Staff, the Russian invaders launched one missile strike and conducted 67 airstrikes on the Ukrainian territory, dropping 111 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed over 580 kamikaze drones and carried out more than three thousand shelling attacks on the Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian forces attempted to assault the Ukrainian positions eight times near Vovchansk and Starytsia without success.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders conducted offensive actions near Holubivka, Pishchane, Lozova, Kruhliakivka, Novoosynove, and Vyshneve. The Ukrainian defenders halted eight enemy attacks, while five are still ongoing.

toof

In the Lyman sector, the Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces 23 times near the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Terny, Zarichne, Torske, and Serebrianka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled one assault by the occupying forces near Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, attacked the Ukrainian positions near Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne. The Ukrainian forces halted both of the invaders' attacks.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked 43 times near Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Novohrodivka, Krasnyi Yar, Marynivka, and Mykolaivka. The Ukrainian defenders have repelled 36 enemy assault attempts, while seven clashes are still ongoing.

Today, in this sector, according to preliminary data, the Russian forces have lost 289 personnel, including 126 killed. Additionally, one tank, four armored fighting vehicles, two trucks, and two artillery systems were destroyed. Another tank, three armored fighting vehicles, two artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, and four trucks were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy made 26 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Druhe, Heorhiivka, Dalnie, Novoselydivka, and Kostiantynivka. Eighteen encounters have concluded, while eight are still ongoing.

in

In this direction, according to preliminary data, the enemy's losses, both killed and wounded, amount to 61 occupiers. Additionally, one armored fighting vehicle and one truck were destroyed.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian units near Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka five times. All attacks were repelled.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka. The situation remains under the control of the Ukrainian forces.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the invading troops unsuccessfully attempted three times to displace the Ukrainian Defense Forces from their positions. They suffered losses and retreated.

In other sectors of the front, no significant changes have been spotted.

The operation is ongoing in tRussia's Kursk region. The enemy's aviation continues to destroy its own villages and towns with guided aerial bombs, with reports of 16 airstrikes using 18 guided aerial bombs.

"Today, we should commend the warriors of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade, the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi, the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi, who are effectively destroying the enemy, inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine concluded.