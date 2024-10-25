Vinnytsia Region Produces 140,000 T Of Sugar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Vinnytsia region's sugar refineries have already produced 140,000 tonnes of sugar.

The relevant statement was made by Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“As of October 25, 2024, sugar refineries in the region already produced 140,000 tonnes of sugar. All five sugar are running. During the same period last year, a total of 152,000 tonnes of sugar was produced,” the report states.

According to the regional authorities, the above enterprises processed about 1.14 million tonnes of raw materials.

The harvesting of sugar beets is underway. As of October 25, 2024, sugar beets were gathered from 67% of crop fields across the Vinnytsia region. The average yielding capacity is 420.9 quintals per hectare, which is lower than last year's result (476.8 quintals per hectare).

A reminder that, as of October 18, 2024, Ukrainian farmers harvested 6.5 million tonnes of sugar beets.

Photo: illustrative

