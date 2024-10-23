US Elections 2024: Bill Gates Joins Over 80 Billionaires Supporting Kamala Harris' Run For President Trump Has...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bill Gates privately said he has recently donated about $50 million to a nonprofit organization supporting Kamala Harris' presidential run, the New York Times reported, citing three people briefed on the matter.

As per the report, Gates made the donation to Future Forward, the primary fundraising group supporting Harris. With Gates donation, he has joined the list of over 80 billionaires are supporting Harris for President while only 50 billionaries are backing former President Donald Trump, report by Forbes stated.

Coming back to Gates, while he hasn't officially endorsed Kamala Harris, he sure has privately shared his concerns with friends about the implications of a potential second Trump presidency, a person briefed on Gates's thinking said as reported by New York Times. The report also added his willingness to collaborate with either of the candidates.

As per the report, Gates does not have a deep relationship with the Democrat candidate, but he has praised the Biden-Harris administration's efforts on climate change.

As per Forbes report, billionaires including Steven Spielberg, Arthur Blank, Amy Goldman Fowler, Neil Bluhm, Reid Hoffman, Michael Moritz, Sheryl Sandberg, David Blitzer, Reed Hastings, Laurene Powell Jobs, Melinda French Gates, Sean Parker, Tyler Perry among others who have donated to groups supporting Harris.

In addition to this, Forbes also listed 51 billionaires who donated to Trump's election since August this year. Miriam Adelson, Andrew Beal, Antonio Gracias, Richard Kurtz, Douglas Leone, Linda McMahon, Timothy Mellon, Bill Ackman, Marc Andreesen, Dan Snyder are among the 51 billionaires who donated Trump for US President.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kamala Harris said that America is "absolutely" ready to elect its first woman president but downplayed her historic bid, saying she simply wants to turn the page for a nation "exhausted" by Donald Trump.

With two weeks to Election Day, Harris and Trump are saturating swing states with rallies and taking to the airwaves and podcasts on the hunt for an advantage in a race that polls suggest is effectively tied.