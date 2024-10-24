Media Delegation From J & K Visits NSTI, Interacts With Faculty & Students

The delegation led by deputy director PIB, Srinagar Tariq Rathar was briefed about the institution by senior faculty who later took them around various sections.



Earlier upon their arrival at the institute the

delegation was given a warm traditional reception by students and the faculty. Ms S. Priya, Principal of NSTI (Women) and Head of Office, along with N.S. Bannibagi, Principal of NSTI (Ramanthapur) received the delegation.



Both principals provided an insightful overview of the various courses offered by NSTI, including CITS, CTS, AVTS and additional initiatives conducted across the three institutes: NSTI (Vidyanagar), NSTI (Ramanthapur) and NSTI (Women). The presentation included a comprehensive PowerPoint demonstration highlighting the institutes' mission and achievements.

Briefing the delegation Ms Priya said the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RDSDE) Telangana plays a pivotal role in promoting skill development and vocational training in the region. Established under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, RDSDE Telangana focuses on enhancing the employability of the workforce by implementing various skill training programs.

RDSDE oversees several National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) in Telangana, including those in Vidyanagar and Ramanthapur, as well as specialized institutes for women. These institutions provide a range of courses under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) and Craft Instructor Training Scheme (CITS), ensuring that students receive quality education and hands- on training in diverse trades.

The journalists toured several specialized labs at NSTI (Women) in Hyderabad, a new beacon of hope dedicated to empowering women through skill development.



She said NSTI (Women) is committed to fostering a culture of learning and growth, enabling passionate women to become market-ready professionals. The institute offers long-term training programs under the CTS and CITS schemes in trades such as:

. Fashion Designing & Technology

. Cosmetology

. Architectural Draughtsman

. Information Technology

. IoT (Smart Agriculture)

. AI – Programming Assistant

In addition to comprehensive long-term courses, NSTI (Women) conducts high-demand short-term courses designed for aspiring girl trainees, working professionals, and housewives.



The delegation engaged in meaningful conversations with faculty and trainees, gaining insights into the practical training offered.

The interaction between trainees and journalists fostered a vibrant exchange of ideas, providing trainees with valuable opportunities to build and develop their skills, a faculty member said.

Queries regarding the medium of instruction and placement opportunities post-course completion were met with informative responses, demonstrating the institutes' dedication to student success.

NSTI Telangana has achieved several pioneering initiatives, including the introduction of a free mid-day meal program for trainees through CSR by ECIL, Hyderabad. It was the first institute to start training under the MoU made with the Directorate General of Resettlement to train retiring and retired Armed Forces personnel in fields like Automobile Technology and Drone Pilot courses. Additionally, NSTI launched an Interior Decorative Painting course in collaboration with Nippon Paints, established a Centre of Excellence in Modular Furniture with the Furniture & Fitting Skill Council, and initiated training in Painting & Denting of Automobiles under CSR by Asian Paints. These efforts underscore NSTI Telangana's commitment to innovative skill development and enhancing employability.

Through RDSDE Telangana, NSTI continues to play a crucial role in shaping the future of skill development in the region, making it a cornerstone of the nation's efforts toward a skilled and self-reliant workforce.

Varganti Gayathri , media communication officer from PIB Hyderabad was also accompanying the

media team.



