Broad Consensus Achieved On Restoring Ground Situation Along LAC: Rajnath Singh
Date
10/24/2024 7:08:19 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- A broad consensus has been achieved by India and China on restoring the“ground situation” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) pursuant to talks, including for patrolling and grazing cattle in traditional areas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.
Speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024, the defence minister described the pact reached between the two countries as a“significant development” that underscores the importance of defence dialogue on the global stage.
“India and China have been involved in talks both at military and diplomatic levels to resolve differences in certain areas along the LAC. Pursuant to the talks, a broad consensus has been achieved to restore the ground situation based on the principle of equal and mutual security,” Singh said.
“The consensus achieved includes patrolling and grazing (cattle) in traditional areas. This is the power of engaging in continuous dialogue because sooner or later, solutions will emerge,” Singh said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday endorsed the India-China agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and issued directions to revive various bilateral dialogue mechanisms, signalling attempts to normalise ties that were hit by a deadly military clash in 2020.
In the nearly-50-minute meeting held on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, Modi underscored the importance of properly handling differences and disputes, and not allowing those to disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas and that mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity should remain the basis of the bilateral relations.
