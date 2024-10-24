SEC Newgate Bolsters Public Affairs In Latam

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SÃO PAULO - Milan-based SEC Newgate has tapped LLYC's Thyago Mathias to lead the expansion of the group's advocacy and public affairs offering across Latin America.



In his new position as VP of advocacy and public affairs for Brazil and Latin America, Mathias will oversee the Milan-based communications group push to grow its advocacy services in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Panama under the SEC Newgate brand. The group has operated in Columbia since 2017 and increased its regional presence in 2022 with the of Mexico City-based agency another.



"Latin America presents a dynamic landscape with unique challenges and opportunities for our international clients," said CEO Fiorenzo Tagliabue. "From the nearshoring trend to the green transition, the region is a strategic priority for us and our clients."



Mathias brings to the role more than 20 years of experience, including spending a decade at LLYC, most recently as regional managing director for Southern Latin America. He also served as FTI Consulting's for senior advisor for strategic communications & advocacy during a year-plus break from LLYC.



In the public sector, Mathias worked at the legislative assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro and in the projects area of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, where he participated in stakeholder management and sustainable development projects for the federal and several state governments.











