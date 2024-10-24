ALL INDIVIDUALS NOTIFIED BY EVERGREEN TREATMENT SERVICES REGARDING THE DATA INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED IN DECEMBER 2022

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The following statement is being issued by Simpluris, Inc., court-appointed settlement administrator, regarding the Evergreen Services data incident settlement.

NOTICE OF PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

Bauer v. Evergreen Treatment Services, Case No. 23-2-10174-0-SEA (Wash.)

A settlement has been proposed in a class action lawsuit against Evergreen Treatment Services ("Evergreen"). The lawsuit was brought by Jessica Bauer ("Plaintiff") and arises from the data incident discovered in December 2022 ("Data Incident") in which the computer systems of Evergreen were allegedly hacked. This hack allegedly exposed certain private information of Evergreen's current and former patients. Evergreen denies all wrongdoing and liability.

The Court did not decide in favor of the Plaintiff or Evergreen. Instead, the parties negotiated a settlement with Evergreen that allows both sides to avoid the risks and costs of lengthy and uncertain litigation and the uncertainty of a trial and appeals. It also allows Settlement Class Members to be compensated without further delay. The Plaintiff and her attorneys think the Settlement is best for all Settlement Class Members.

Who is included in the Settlement Class?

Evergreen's records indicate that you are included in the Settlement as a "Settlement Class Member" if you reside in the United States and received notice from Evergreen informing you of the Data Incident.

What benefits are available?

The Settlement provides Settlement Class Members with their choice of (1) three years of credit monitoring services, compensation for unreimbursed economic losses (up to $10,000.00), and compensation for lost time (up to 6 hours at $25.00 per hour, or $150.00 total), OR (2) an estimated $100.00 cash payment.

How do I get benefits?

You must complete and submit a Claim Form by January 21, 2025. Claim Forms are available and may be filed online at .

What are my other options?

If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by December 23, 2024. Unless you exclude yourself from the Settlement, you will not be able to sue Evergreen or its related parties for any claim released by the Settlement Agreement. If you do not exclude yourself from the Settlement, you may object to any part of the Settlement by notifying the Court that you or your lawyer intend to appear at the Court's fairness hearing. Objections are due December 23, 2024.

The Court's Fairness Hearing.

The Court will hold a final fairness hearing in this case (Bauer v. Evergreen Treatment Services, Case No. 23-2-10174-0-SEA) on January 10, 2025. At this hearing, the Court will decide whether to approve: (1) the Settlement; (2) Class Counsel's request for up to $141,667.67 in attorneys' fees, and reimbursement of up to $10,000.00 in costs; and (3) $5,000.00 Service Awards to the Plaintiff as the Class Representative. You may appear at the hearing, but you do not have to. You also may hire your own attorney, at your own expense, to appear or speak for you at the hearing.

For more information, visit

SOURCE Simpluris Inc.

