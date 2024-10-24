India Launches Defence Partnership Days To Foster Self-Reliance

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 24 (KNN)

The Indian are set to host the inaugural Defence Partnership Days

on November 28-29, 2024, at the prestigious Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.



This landmark event aims to strengthen collaboration between the military and the defence industry, providing a crucial for dialogue and partnership among various stakeholders.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies and the Indian Military Review, under the auspices of the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff.



In a recent tweet, the Ministry of Defence highlighted the event's objective of advancing Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the defence sector.



Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane underscored the timeliness of this initiative, stating that the interactions fostered during Defence Partnership Days will significantly contribute to innovation and self-sufficiency within the Indian Defence Industry.

The event will feature a series of targeted Business-to-Government (B2G) and Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings, allowing industry leaders to engage directly with procurement officers from the Ministry of Defence, including those from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Coast Guard.



Participants will have opportunities to discuss critical topics such as procurement, indigenisation, and the future of defence manufacturing in India.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, who will inaugurate the event alongside the Service Chiefs, expressed his optimism about the participation from a broad spectrum of stakeholders.



He emphasised the importance of this initiative in supporting India's Atmanirbharta goals and facilitating robust discussions among industry players, public enterprises, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), startups, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

In a parallel message, the newly appointed Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, reiterated the need for indigenisation, particularly in the context of rapid technological advancements and strategic autonomy.



He noted that Defence Partnership Days would serve as a vital bridge between the operational needs of the Armed Forces and the innovative solutions offered by domestic industries.

Major General Ravi Arora, the Convenor of Defence Partnership Days, invited all relevant parties, including prime contractors, manufacturers, and industry investors, to participate actively in this unprecedented initiative.



He assured attendees that more than 150 officers from the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces would be available for direct interaction, facilitating invaluable networking opportunities.

With various participation options, including sponsorship, exhibition booths, and branding opportunities, the event promises to be a game-changer in fostering closer ties between India's defence sector and the industry.



Registrations are open at

, encouraging all interested parties to take part in this essential dialogue that aims to transform the Indian defence landscape for years to come.

