Israeli Airstrikes Across Lebanon, Syria, And Gaza Leave Scores Dead, Injured

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut/ Amman/ Gaza. Oct. 24 (Petra) -- A series of Israeli drone strikes and air raids across Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza on Thursday killed and several individuals, including civilians and military personnel, in escalating regional tensions.In Lebanon, two people were killed when an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Beirut-Bekaa highway near the town of Kahaleh. Another strike in Tyre, in southern Lebanon, killed one person and injured another as they rode a motorcycle.According to Lebanese security sources, additional strikes targeted the towns of Biyout Al-Siyad, Mansouri, and Tebnine, causing extensive damage.In Syria, one Syrian soldier was killed and seven others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike early Thursday morning, which targeted military positions in Damascus and Homs.The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the attacks were launched from the occupied Golan Heights and northern Lebanon. The airstrikes resulted in significant material damage, with explosions heard in the capital, Damascus.Meanwhile, in Gaza, a child and her mother were killed when Israeli aircraft bombed a house in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.The Gaza Civil Defense reported that three of its personnel were injured in a separate attack while carrying out rescue operations in Sheikh Zayed, north of Beit Lahia.Five civil defense members were also reportedly detained by Israeli forces in the same area, which has hindered their ability to provide humanitarian assistance.In southern Lebanon, three Lebanese soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an Israeli airstrike while conducting a medical evacuation in the town of Yatar, near Bint Jbeil.The Lebanese Army confirmed the deaths, stating that the Israeli military had targeted the soldiers while they were assisting wounded individuals.