Jordan Sends 105-Truck Aid Convoy To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra)-- During the third week of October, 105 trucks delivering humanitarian aid made their way to our people in Gaza.The convoys carried emergency relief aid, such as flour, baby food, ready-to-eat meals, food parcels, blankets, shelter materials, and winter clothing, which will be distributed to our people in Gaza through partner associations and organizations in the sector, according to a statement released by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), on Thursday.The JHCO and the Jordan - Arab Army, managed the relief.JHCO Secretary General Hussein Shibli said that the Royal directives to aid our people in Gaza are straightforward and clear. This shows that the organization's cadres work around the clock, understanding the magnitude of the humanitarian responsibility entrusted to them and respecting Jordanians' sentiments and their desire to get their donations to their Palestinian brothers as quickly as possible.He drew attention to the enormous volume of logistical activities taking place in the JHCO's warehouses, ranging from planning and organizing convoys to receiving and arranging outside donations from international organizations and individuals worldwide to be sent to our people in Gaza.He clarified that 3,757 trucks and 53 planes have entered the Gaza Strip through El-Arish airport so far.The aid was supplied in collaboration with several local and international sponsors as well as the World Food Program.The JHCO said it continues to receive cash donations through its bank account at Bank al Etihad, account number JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, or through e-wallets or CliQ at JHCOGAZA, as well as via "eFAWATEERcom" and through their website