Devji Aurum Is The Rolls-Royce Of Arabic Jewellery, Says Ali Alfardan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Devji Aurum, which recently opened its first shop-in-shop boutique in the country, is the epitome of elegance and luxury, according to Alfardan Jewellery president Ali Alfardan.

“They are the Rolls-Royce of Arabic jewellery; their craftsmanship and attention to detail truly set them apart as the best in this field,” Alfardan told Gulf Times on the sidelines of the brand's grand opening at the Alfardan Boutique inside Doha Festival City.

Alfardan, who is also vice-chairman of the Alfardan Group, said Alfardan Jewellery has been working with Devji Aurum for the past 50 years, noting that the brand has developed jewellery that people like to wear during Ramadan, Eid, weddings, and other celebrations.

“We are very proud to have this boutique with Devji Aurum. They have improved the traditional heavy Arabic jewellery, making it smaller and more attractive. Their designs are always up-to-date, catering to the current market trends by using natural materials. They are a unique and special company; they are like a family to us,” Alfardan emphasised.

Mahesh Devji, managing director of Devji Aurum, emphasised that working with the Alfardan family“has been an honour,” citing that both families have been in partnership since the 1960s. Devji described the grand opening of Devji Aurum at the Alfardan Boutique as a“very important milestone” for the brand. He also expressed gratitude for the mentorship given by Alfardan Group chairman Hussain Ibrahim Alfardan, saying the experience was“truly inspiring.”

“We are looking forward to opening many more stores in Qatar with different themes and concepts, and we will try our best to create the best pieces that the region has seen. We have been based in Bahrain, so we are familiar with Arabic taste. And we understand how to manufacture those pieces. But we have also learned a lot from Qatar because the customers' needs here are amazing,” Devji added.

Alfardan Group chairman Hussain Ibrahim Alfardan lauded Devji Aurum for creating a speciality brand for the Arabic market and for continuously innovating and improving their collections to match the requirements and tastes of the region.

“They have elevated their designs to the international market by venturing into a more refined aspect of the tradition with a new generation of jewellery. I believe that these designs the collections they are creating will lead to success, capturing the essence of the Gulf,” he added.

