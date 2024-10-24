Qatar Condemns In The Strongest Terms Attack In Ankara
10/24/2024 2:05:47 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack against the Turkish Aerospace Industries Company (TUSAS) in the capital Ankara, resulting in deaths and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated today in a statement the State of Qatar's firm position that rejects violence and terrorism regardless of the motives and reasons, affirming its full solidarity and support for Turkiye and its full support for all measures it takes to maintain security and stability.
The MOFA statement conveyed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Turkiye, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
