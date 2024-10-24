Veolia Hazardous Waste Treatment Plant Receives Award For Environmental Leadership In Arkansas

(MENAFN- 3BL) BOSTON, October 24, 2024 /3BL/ - Veolia North America's state-of-the-art hazardous waste facility in Gum Springs, Arkansas , has been named the 2024 recipient of the Diamond Award for excellence in environmental leadership, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable operations that preserve natural resources.

The award is given every year by the Arkansas Environmental Federation (AEF), a leading advocate for Arkansas industries. The AEF helps shape environmental legislation and supports regulatory initiatives, reforms and policymaking that promote both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

An independent panel appointed by the AEF Board of Directors selected Veolia as the 2024 Diamond Award recipient, citing the company's“initiative and leadership in managing its environmental affairs.” In particular, the Gum Springs facility was recognized for undertaking a series of unprecedented initiatives that will make the plant the most sustainable operation of its kind in the U.S.

“The team at Gum Springs and everyone at Veolia is pleased and honored to receive this recognition,” said Bob Cappadona , President and CEO of Veolia North America's Environmental Solutions and Services business.“You don't need to look too closely to see that the operation at Gum Springs is a very special facility. We are committed to doing the right thing for our customers, our employees and our communities.”

Cappadona said the sustainability initiatives at Gum Springs are fully aligned with Veolia's global GreeUp strategy for growth and innovation to conserve and reuse natural resources .

Cappadona pointed to an expansive field of 11,000 solar energy panels recently installed on the grounds near the plant to generate clean electricity to help power the plant. Another example, he said, is a first-of-its-kind innovation for capturing waste heat in the facility to convert into electricity . Over the coming years, the two initiatives will generate at least 90 percent of the plant's electricity needs onsite .

The plant is also embarking on a comprehensive new forest management program that includes plans to plant over 100,000 trees on approximately 1,000 acres, including 600 acres of active reforestation, beginning in 2025. The program is meant to help offset the impact of Veolia North America's carbon emissions from air and rail business travel.

In addition, the plant is making the most of advanced technology to monitor biodiversity and wildlife in neighboring woods and marshes, using sophisticated sensors that track wildlife and transmit data to the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, France, for analysis.

More than 130 people gathered at the plant October 9 to celebrate these initiatives and the impact they will have in preserving natural resources. They are all part of Veolia's preparation for the opening next year of a new state-of-the-art facility that uses high temperatures to treat hazardous waste materials, which will set a new industry standard for safe, sustainable and efficient operations while increasing the Gum Springs workforce from approximately 150 employees to more than 200.

####

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with nearly 218,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2023, the Veolia group provided 113 million inhabitants with drinking water and 103 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 63 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 45,351 million euros in 2023.

ABOUT VEOLIA NORTH AMERICA

A subsidiary of Veolia group, Veolia North America (VNA) is the top-ranked environmental company in the United States for three consecutive years, and the country's largest private water operator and technology provider as well as hazardous waste and pollution treatment leader. It offers a full spectrum of water, waste, and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. VNA helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education, and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Veolia North America has more than 10,000 employees working at more than 350 locations across the continent.

