Betgoodwin Agrees Multi-Year Everymatrix Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UCKFIELD, England, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EveryMatrix has finalised a multi-year agreement with rapid-growth operator BetGoodwin to power its UK business with the Tier 1 provider's award-winning turnkey technology.



EveryMatrix & Betgoodwin Agree Multi-Year Partnership

The partnership will see BetGoodwin unlock access to an end-to-end suite of advanced OddsMatrix digital sports betting software solutions including comprehensive coverage from more than 100,000 live monthly matches, empowering Odds Management control tools and a suite of player focused front end features. This includes an 11-sport strong Bet Builder, multi-layered Cash Out engine, Early Payout, Odds Boost and much more.



In tandem with its upgrade to OddsMatrix sportsbook technology, BetGoodwin will also expand its core platform services by integrating several of EveryMatrix's leading platform products.



This includes casino productivity platform CasinoEngine , player management platform GamMatrix and payments platform MoneyMatrix enabling it to increase revenues and everyday efficiencies.



By partnering with EveryMatrix, the industry's fastest growing iGaming technology supplier , BetGoodwin will have access to the tier-1 provider's 1,100+ experts across 14 global offices , including the UK, and its comprehensive modular product suite. This will enable it to supercharge its product performance, develop advanced features in record time and access round-the-clock support.



Launching on the FSB sportsbook platform in 2022, BetGoodwin is a rapidly growing UK betting site with an expanding client base, portfolio of key horse racing sponsorships and multiple brand ambassador partnerships including jockey Tom Cannon and media personality Mike Cattermole.



Ebbe Groes, CEO and co-founder, EveryMatrix , said: "We are proud to welcome BetGoodwin onto the EveryMatrix platform. The growth journey they have experienced in the UK over the last two years has been great to see and we look forward to elevating this ambitious operator to the next level.



"It is a fantastic endorsement of our turnkey technology that this flourishing brand has committed to a long-term agreement.



"This partnership underlines our commitment to offering world-class software products and services within highly competitive, global regulated markets such as the UK."



Julian Head, CEO, BetGoodwin , said: "This agreement demonstrates the trust we have in the EveryMatrix technology and team. We have been impressed by the game-changing capabilities of their comprehensive turnkey platform services and are confident their technology can be the catalyst for our future growth in the UK.



"Horse racing is an integral part of our brand proposition and the forthcoming launch of OddsMatrix's proprietary racing product will provide our growing player base with a standout service."



Contact: Alan Bridle, [email protected] , 07847222441

SOURCE BetGoodwin

