Volunteers From Sands China And Four Community Partners Assemble 30,000+ Hygiene Kits For Clean The World In One Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Over 330 tons of hotel amenities diverted from landfills by Sands China since 2014

MACAO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 350 Sands China team members and local community group volunteers worked together to assemble more than 30,000 hygiene kits for

international social enterprise Clean the World

on Thursday

at The Venetian® Macao's Cotai Expo, marking the initiative's 11th consecutive year.

Officiating guests participate in the opening ceremony for Thursday's hygiene kit build, including Dr. Wilfred Wong; Gyneth Tan, managing director of Clean the World Asia; Professor Karen Tagulao, Institute of Science and Environment of the University of Saint Joseph; Sr. Nelia M. Tubana, representative of Macau ECOnsious Association; Sylvia Wong, Director of Green Future; and Chan Lai Wan, Store Manager of Bosco Green Store of Bosco Youth Service Network; and other executives.

A total of 350 volunteers from Sands China and four community groups work together to build more than 30,000 hygiene kits for global charity Clean the World at The Venetian Macao Thursday.

Sands Cares Ambassadors and other Sands China team members joined volunteers from four organisations for the service activity: local green enterprise Macau ECOnscious, Green Future, the Bosco Green Store of Bosco

Youth Service Network, and the University of Saint Joseph. They worked together to build this year's hygiene kits,

whose supplies are essential for good health and personal hygiene, and help prevent the spread of disease in populations in need around the globe. The completed kits will be distributed to 15 community groups, including the Philippines to provide families in need with critically needed hygiene supplies during natural disasters and other times of crisis, as well as distributed to NGO members in need in Hong Kong and Macao.

The hygiene kits contain soap that has been collected from Sands China's integrated resorts and then recycled and sterilised through Clean the World's remanufacturing process, giving new life to used hotel supplies. Each kit also comes with shampoo, conditioner, bath gel, toothbrush, toothpaste, and an encouraging message from Sands China and Clean the World.

In 2014, Sands China became the first integrated operator in Macao to launch this type of sustainability initiative. It is an initiative of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), and helps Clean the World distribute emergency response hygiene kits to assist with on-the-ground, immediate needs in times of crisis and disaster.

"It is a pleasure for Sands China to work with Clean the World to support global hygiene for 11 straight years now," said Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd. "This annual initiative is an important part of our commitment to address environment and community in our strategies. By working together, we believe we can contribute to helping our world become a better place and support people in need. Our gratitude goes to Clean the World, our team members, and our community partners who have cooperated with us over the years to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable communities, while recycling resources and practicing sustainability."

Shawn Seipler, founder and chief executive officer of Clean the World, said: "I am thrilled that Sands China has accomplished the incredible goal of building 30,000 hygiene kits in one day, bringing their total to an astounding 385,700 kits since we began our partnership in 2014. This milestone reflects Sands' unwavering dedication to improving global health through hygiene and sanitation. Their commitment over the years has made a real difference in the lives of countless individuals, and I couldn't be more pleased with what we've achieved together. I look forward to continuing this impactful partnership and reaching even greater heights in the future."

Sands China's support of Clean the World is part of Sands Cares , the global corporate citizenship programme of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and the Sands ECO360 global sustainability strategy.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928).

Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian®

Macao, The Plaza®

Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner®

Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands®

Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS ).

For more information, please visit .

Sands Cares

A firm believer in the importance of corporate social responsibility, Sands China Ltd. engages with the local Macao community as a part of Sands Cares – the charitable giving programme of parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp. Sands Cares integrates the company's philanthropic work worldwide in four key areas: financial giving, community problem solving and collaboration, in-kind donations, and team member volunteerism.

Key areas of Sands Cares in Macao include the Sands Cares Ambassador programme for volunteering in the local community; charitable contributions to NGOs and community organisations; and sponsorship of community events.

For more information, please visit .

About Clean the World

Clean the World, an affiliate of

Clean the World Global , is a global leader in sustainable environmental and social impact solutions. Clean the World offers a Global Hospitality Recycling Program that provides a zero-waste solution by diverting soap bars and plastic amenities that the hospitality industry would otherwise discard from landfills. The soap is recycled into new bars, while the plastic is either recycled into flakes that can be used to manufacture new products, hence embracing the circular economy, or used to create clean energy. By doing so, Clean the World helps reduce pollution, save water and decrease the carbon footprint of thousands of hotels globally, while helping improve the lives of women, children, and communities by donating the new soap bars to global NGOs, such as The WASH Foundation.

Since its inception in 2009, Clean the World Global has diverted over 27.9 million pounds of waste from landfills, donated over 86.3 million bars of recycled soap to global NGOs, and distributed more than 5.9 million hygiene kits to individuals in need.

To learn more about Clean the World Global and its global impact, please visit cleantheworldglobal .

