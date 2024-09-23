EU commands Apple to open up to competitors

(MENAFN) The European Union has taken a decisive stance against Apple, urging the tech giant to open its and iPad operating systems to third-party developers or risk substantial fines. On Thursday, antitrust regulators from the European Commission initiated specification proceedings aimed at ensuring Apple complies with the newly established Digital Markets Act (DMA), which mandates interoperability among operating systems and other technologies.



Margrethe Vestager, the European Union's antitrust chief, highlighted the significance of this action, marking it as the first instance of utilizing specification proceedings under the DMA to encourage Apple toward effective compliance. "Effective interoperability, for example with smartphones and their operating systems, plays an important role in this," she stated, underscoring the need for devices to work seamlessly across different platforms.



The European Commission's focus is twofold. The first proceeding concentrates on the connectivity features of Apple's iOS, specifically how it interacts with various smart devices such as smartwatches, headphones, and virtual reality headsets. The second aspect addresses the access that third-party developers should have to Apple’s operating system, particularly in utilizing features like Siri voice commands and the payment chip embedded in devices.



According to reports, the Commission aims to conclude these proceedings within a six-month timeframe, expecting Apple to comply with the regulations and adapt its services accordingly. Failure to do so could result in a more formal investigation by the European Union, which may lead to fines reaching as high as 10 percent of Apple's annual global revenue.



This latest move by the European Union reflects a broader effort to foster competition in the tech sector, ensuring that dominant players like Apple cannot maintain a closed ecosystem that stifles innovation and limits consumer choice. As regulatory scrutiny intensifies, Apple will need to navigate these challenges carefully, balancing compliance with its longstanding business model that prioritizes control over its platforms.



The implications of the European Union’s directive are significant not only for Apple but for the entire tech industry, as it sets a precedent for how major companies must interact with rivals in an increasingly interconnected digital landscape. The outcome of these proceedings could reshape the competitive dynamics in the tech sector, influencing how consumers and developers engage with technology moving forward.

MENAFN23092024000045015687ID1108704067