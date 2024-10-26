K'taka Bypolls: It'll Be Difficult For Congress To Retain Its Mlas After Results, Says Vijayendra

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 26 (IANS) Karnataka unit BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday said that it is going to be difficult for the in the state to retain its MLAs once the results of the November 13 by-election are announced.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters, Vijayendra said: "By-elections have been announced for three Assembly constituencies, and nominations have already been filed. The anti-incumbency wave and people's frustration with the state in constituencies like Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur will become evident after the election results.

"After the by-election results, the Congress might struggle to keep hold of its MLAs, leading to a chaotic atmosphere within the party. Congress MLAs are already voicing complaints, and a situation has emerged where, due to lack of funds, Congress MLA Raju Kage has warned that he will commit suicide."

He said that a veteran MLA, R.V. Deshpande, who has served eight terms, also mentioned that he is not receiving grants.

Vijayendra said that a senior leader in Congress, B.R. Patil, also expressed frustration.

"With increased rains, the state is experiencing severe flooding, causing substantial crop losses for farmers. Paddy, jowar, cotton, peanut, and onion crops have suffered significant damage, and farmers are facing hardship," he said.

"It seems that the Chief Minister and the state government are more focused on winning these by-elections with bags of money than addressing farmers' hardships," he charged.

Vijayendra further said that the state government seems unaffected by the plight of the farmers, and it is more concerned about by-elections than the struggles of farmers in the state.

"It is a matter of great disappointment. The topic of development is meaningless when it comes to this government. People in Bengaluru are facing severe conditions, where they are being forced to use boats instead of cars due to the heavy rains," he said, adding "there is an elected government in the state but people no longer expect any development from it".

"Is the government acting responsibly, or are they here to sit idle? Is this the way a responsible Chief Minister should conduct himself? During the previous BJP government, when B.S. Yediyurappa was Chief Minister, Rs 5 lakh was provided to those who lost their homes. What is this government doing? It hesitates to provide even Rs 1 lakh.

"This government claims to stand by the poor, but it hesitates to offer even Rs 1 lakh. People who lost their homes are suffering. When farmers' issues are raised, they point toward the central government. Why were they elected if they didn't fulfill their responsibilities? If everything is to be done by the Central government, then what is the role of the state government?" Vijayendra questioned.