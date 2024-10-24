Spartan Wellness Virtual Care I Integrative Medicine Clinic Proudly Sponsors The Sound Of Remembrance Concert At Ottawa's War Museum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An Unforgettable Evening Honoring Canada's Veterans

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Wellness Virtual Care | Integrative Wellness is excited to announce its key sponsorship of the Sound of Remembrance Concert , set to illuminate the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, Ontario , on November 9, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. This spectacular event signifies a monumental step in our unwavering commitment to support and honor veterans across the nation.

Kicking Off Remembrance Week with Purpose and Passion

As we usher in Remembrance Week (November 1–11, 2024) , Spartan Wellness is not just commemorating- we're taking action . Join us for exclusive virtual guest interviews and the launch of our empowering "Freedom to Live Well" webinar series. The inaugural session, "The 5 Keystones to Wellness," will be available online for free on November 14, 2024 . Secure your spot now at spartanwellness.ca .

These initiatives are designed to provide invaluable support to veterans and first responders facing challenges like PTSD, chronic pain, and mental health issues. This year alone, Spartan Wellness has made significant strides, including partnerships with the TEMA Foundation and donating 10,000 bottles of water to support The Rolling Barrage ride across Canada.

A Star-Studded Concert Supporting a Noble Cause

In collaboration with Countrycore Records Inc. , the Sound of Remembrance Concert promises an evening of unforgettable performances, with all proceeds benefiting Soldier On Canada , a charitable organization dedicated to assisting still serving and veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces.

“I am proud to partner with Spartan Wellness for the Sound of Remembrance, uniting in our shared commitment to support veterans, first responders, and their families. Spartan Wellness' dedication to empowering those who have served aligns perfectly with our mission, and together, we aim to make this event a powerful tribute and a source of healing for our community.” – Graham Trude, Founder, Sound of Remembrance

Get ready to be moved by the soulful melodies of Canada's top country music stars:



George Canyon : A country music icon and steadfast supporter of veteran causes.

Graham Trude : Founder of Countrycore Records Inc. and veteran, infusing his personal journey into his music. Jason Price : Renowned artist known for his heartfelt performances.



A Personal Message from Our CEO, a 24-Year Canadian Armed Forces Veteran

"Sound of Remembrance is more than a concert-it's a tribute to our veteran community. As a veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces for 24 years, Soldier On helped me regain my footing when I needed it most," said Riad Byne , CEO of Spartan Wellness Virtual Care | Integrative Medicine Clinic. " Now, as part of the Spartan Wellness community, I am honored and privileged to give back and assist veterans and first responders on their wellness journeys. Great Things Happen Together."

Join Us in Making a Difference

Don't miss this opportunity to honor those who have served and support a cause that truly matters. For more information about Spartan Wellness's upcoming events, services, and initiatives, please visit our website and book an appointment today .

At Spartan Wellness, we have guided thousands of Canadians-including veterans, first responders, frontline, and essential workers-toward better health and well-being. Our integrative treatments for PTSD, chronic pain, mental health issues, and sleep disorders encompass naturopathic medicine, dietary guidance, topical compound creams, cannabinoid therapies, and more.

Contact Information

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Riad Byne , CEO Spartan Wellness Virtual Care I Integrative Medicine Clinic please contact:

Saheem Kever Marketing Coordinator

Email: ...