Barcelona defeats Bayern Munich with 4-1 scoreline in Champions League

(MENAFN) delivered a commanding performance in the on Wednesday, defeating Bayern Munich with a decisive 4-1 scoreline at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. The match started off with an immediate impact as Raphinha found the back of the net just one minute into the game, putting Barcelona ahead early. Bayern Munich's Harry Kane had a chance to equalize in the 11th minute with a header, but his effort was ruled offside, denying the English striker an early goal.



Despite the setback, Kane eventually made his mark by volleying the ball into the bottom left corner after a precise cross from Serge Gnabry in the 18th minute, bringing Bayern level momentarily. However, Barcelona quickly responded, regaining the lead when Robert Lewandowski scored from close range in the 36th minute, assisted by Fermin Lopez. Raphinha then extended Barcelona's lead in stoppage time of the first half, capitalizing on a stunning assist from Marc Casado. The Brazilian forward completed his hat-trick in the 56th minute, finishing off a swift counter-attack set up by Lamine Yamal.



With this win, Barcelona currently sits in 10th place with six points after three matches, while Bayern Munich finds itself in 23rd place with just three points. In another match on the same day, Liverpool secured a narrow victory against Leipzig, with Darwin Núñez scoring the lone goal in the 27th minute at the RB Arena. This result places Liverpool second in the standings with nine points, while Leipzig remains at the bottom with no points.



In a dominant display, Manchester City thrashed Sparta Prague 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium. Phil Foden opened the scoring early in the third minute, while Erling Haaland made his mark with two goals in the 58th and 68th minutes. John Stones added another in the 64th minute, and Matheus Nunes capped off the scoring with a penalty in the 88th minute. Manchester City now occupies third place with seven points, whereas Sparta Prague is positioned in 21st place with four points. Aston Villa currently leads the standings on goal difference, also with nine points, just ahead of Liverpool.

MENAFN24102024000045015839ID1108816009