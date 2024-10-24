The Plaza At Hazeltine Multifamily Community In Chaska, Minn. To Celebrate Grand Opening On October 30

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Four-story, 112-unit community-centered property offers unique breezeway and the best of modern amenities

CHASKA, Minn., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Development, a Minnesota-based firm specializing in the and development of luxury rental apartments, is set to celebrate the opening of The Plaza at Hazeltine, a multifamily community located at 1130 Hazeltine Boulevard, with its project partners, city representatives and residents. The event will begin at 4 p.m. CT on Wednesday, October 30.

The Plaza at Hazeltine

"From the beginning, our goal in developing The Plaza at Hazeltine has been to create a destination that is seamlessly connected to the surrounding community,"

said Carin Bzdok, vice president at Trident Development. "By working shoulder-to-shoulder with our partners and the city of Chaska, we have achieved that goal and then some. With multiple living options and a wide range of modern amenities, residents are immersed in this wonderful city, taking pride in truly calling this home."

Located at the southwest corner of Hazeltine Boulevard and Hundertmark Road, The Plaza at Hazeltine features studio/alcove, one, two and three-bedroom apartment options with luxury finishes, modern appliances and golf course views. Residents have access to an underground, climate-controlled parking garage with 100 stalls, and partial ground level covered parking with 30 stalls. The first residents began moving in in early September 2024.

The Plaza at Hazeltine is conveniently situated near a bustling retail area with Kohl's, McDonald's, Aldi, Chipotle and Starbucks. The location makes the most of its pedestrian walkways to the retail shops and recreational facilities, including The Loop at Chaska public golf course and the world-renowned Hazeltine National Golf Club.

Amenities include a large outdoor patio with pergola, grilling stations and firepit with comfortable seating, walking trails, a children's play area, outdoor putting green, dog park, pet wash, bike racks, spacious community room, coffee bar, package delivery room, expansive fitness room, golf simulator, plaza breezeway through the building and a fourth-floor sky deck featuring a rooftop patio.

The general contractor for The Plaza at Hazeltine is Lyon Contracting and the property is managed by Village Green.

For more information on The Plaza at Hazeltine, visit plazaathazeltine.

About Trident Development, LLC

With offices and properties in Minnesota and Montana, Trident Development specializes in creating high-quality, safe, and well-appointed senior living and luxury apartment communities. Through comprehensive market research, each project is tailored to meet the specific needs of its community. With a team of seasoned real estate professionals, Trident oversees every stage from site selection to construction financing, ensuring excellence from inception to completion and beyond. For more information, visit tridentdevelopmentmn .

SOURCE Trident Development, LLC

