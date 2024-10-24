Stefanchuk Discusses With Bundestag President Speeding Up Arms Supply To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, and President of the German Bundestag, Bärbel Bas, discussed the acceleration of arms from partners, which would enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities.

He expressed gratitude for Germany's comprehensive support and for Bas's personal leadership in backing Ukraine.

"As always, we had an open conversation. Our main focus was on the situation on the battlefield and the challenges posed by Russia's involvement of North Korean military personnel. We also concentrated on the importance of speeding up arms supply from partners, which will strengthen Ukraine's defense," Stefanchuk noted.

The two officials also discussed the Victory Plan, which was presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky a week ago, and exchanged views on each of the plan's points.

Stefanchuk emphasized that today, Germany's leadership and decisiveness in making decisions are crucial for Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Stefanchuk also discussed the acceleration of military aid to Ukraine and the Victory Plan with the President of the Assembly of Portugal, José Pedro Aguiar-Branco.