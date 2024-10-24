Air Strike On Kupiansk: Wounded Woman Dies In Hospital, Number Of Casualties Rises To 11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A resident of Kupiansk, who was rescued from the rubble after a Russian strike, died in hospital.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.
“As of 14:00, 11 people were injured as a result of a bombing in Kupiansk. One of the victims, who was in serious condition, died in the hospital . Eight women and three men sustained injuries of varying severity,” the statement reads.
The deceased woman was 73 years old.
As reported, at about 10:00 on October 24, the occupiers struck near a store and a market in the city of Kupiansk. A heavily wounded woman was pulled from the rubble. Nine wounded were also reported.
A two-story building at the market was partially destroyed, and 12 trade stalls, a kindergarten, residential buildings, and an administrative building were damaged.
According to preliminary reports, the city was hit by an ODAB-1500.
