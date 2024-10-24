OPPO X Venom: Unleash The Power Of RENO 12F 5G In“The Last Dance”

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

OPPO is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with the highly anticipated movie Venom: The Last Dance, which hits theaters on October 25th, 2024. This dynamic collaboration aims to unleash the power within, inviting customers to experience the extraordinary features of OPPO's latest smartphone, Reno 12 F 5G, inspired by the superhuman abilities of Venom.

Unleashing Venom-like Power with OPPO Reno12 Series

Just as Venom possesses super strength, enhanced senses, durability, and shapeshifting abilities, Reno 12 F 5G is engineered with all-round features designed to empower users. These include:

– AI Eraser 2.0: OPPO's enhanced AI tool effortlessly removes unwanted objects from photos, mimicking Venom's shape-shifting abilities to deliver perfect results.

– All-Round Armour: Equipped with a high-strength alloy framework and toughened glass, Reno 12 F 5G offers durability, like Venom's protective armor. The phone's IP64 rating ensures resistance against splashes and dust, with Splash Touch keeping the screen responsive even when the users' hands are wet.

– 45W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge: Experience rapid charging on the go with OPPO's SUPERVOOC technology, providing the speed and endurance that users need-just like Venom's swift recovery powers. The phone can be fully charged from 1-100% in 71 Mins[1] .

– AI LinkBoost: With Venom's enhanced senses in mind, OPPO's AI LinkBoost helps boost connectivity in even weak network environments such as crowd or parking lots.

Venomise Your Selfies

As part of this collaboration, OPPO launches an exclusive template inspired by Venom: The Last Dance, encouraging fans to unleash their inner Venom and“venomise” their selfies.

The Reno 12 F 5G priced at 1299 SAR is available online and offline at all sales channels in KSA.

Reno 12 F 5G empowers users with the tools they need to tackle their everyday challenges-whether through durability, creativity, or speed.

1 Data is based on tests performed in OPPO Labs. The actual charging time may vary depending on

differences in environments or individual devices (such as temperature variations and battery age).

