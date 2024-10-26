Retirees Protest In Kabul Over Three Years Of Unpaid Pensions

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A group of retirees blocked the street leading to the of Finance in Kabul on Saturday, protesting the non-payment of their three-year pensions by the Taliban.

The leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has dissolved the pension system in Afghanistan and halted payments to retirees.

According to the report, that during the protest, one of the retirees was detained by the Taliban and taken to Kabul's Second District.

The demonstration reflects the widespread dissatisfaction among retirees who are suffering from the current harsh conditions due to the economic crisis and neglect of their basic needs.

Over the past three years, retired government employees in Kabul and other cities have staged protests. These retired employees say that they have not received their pensions for the last three years.

The protesters stated that the non-payment of their pensions has caused them severe difficulties in their daily lives.

Earlier, in March this year, Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada had issued a decree to halt the deduction of pension contributions from employees' monthly salaries, effectively ending the pension system in Afghanistan.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan remains dire, with severe poverty gripping the population. The lack of adequate financial support, such as unpaid pensions and decreasing salaries, especially for teachers, adds to the mounting concerns.

The situation is exacerbating everyday hardships for citizens, reflecting a country struggling to meet the basic needs of its people. As economic conditions worsen, the cries for aid and relief grow louder, demanding urgent attention from the international community.

