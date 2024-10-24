Eurovision star begins lawful defiance against EU restrictions

(MENAFN) Polina Gagarina, a renowned pop star and former Eurovision runner-up, has initiated a challenge against the European Union’s sanctions imposed on her in connection with the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The singer, who garnered significant attention during the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest with her song “A Million Voices,” is seeking to have her name removed from the EU's blacklist of Russian citizens.



The EU sanctions, which were enacted in June of this year, target a range of Russian celebrities and public figures accused of supporting the Russian military or aligning with Moscow’s policies regarding Ukraine. Gagarina was specifically sanctioned after her participation in events deemed to support Russian state propaganda, which the EU claims undermines Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Notably, these sanctions came shortly after she performed at a concert celebrating the tenth anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia—an act that drew international criticism, as the UN still recognizes Crimea as part of Ukraine.



Gagarina filed her complaint with the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in September, and the case was officially registered on October 14. In her legal arguments, she contends that the Council of the European Union did not adequately provide evidence to justify the sanctions, asserting that her rights to proportionality and freedom of expression were violated.



In addition to her musical achievements, which include multiple performances and judging roles on the Russian version of “The Voice,” Gagarina has expressed her frustration over the impact of the sanctions on her career. Following the imposition of these restrictions, her music was removed from major streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify, limiting her ability to reach her audience.



As Gagarina prepares to challenge the sanctions in court, her case highlights broader issues surrounding artistic freedom and the implications of political sanctions on cultural figures. The outcome of this legal battle could set a precedent for how such sanctions are applied and contested in the future.

