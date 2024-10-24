(MENAFN) On Wednesday evening, the Lebanese of Health announced a troubling rise in fatalities due to the ongoing Israeli military aggression, which has intensified since October 8, 2023. The updated figures reveal that the death toll has reached 2,574, with more than 12,001 individuals reported as a direct consequence of the conflict.



The ministry's statement highlighted the severe impact of Israeli on Tuesday, which resulted in 28 deaths and injuries to 139 people. The official Lebanese News Agency detailed the casualties across various regions: in the southern areas, 8 people were killed and 42 were wounded; the Nabatieh governorate reported 12 deaths and 68 injuries; the Bekaa region saw 3 martyrs and 11 wounded; Baalbek-Hermel recorded 5 fatalities and 17 injuries; and one injury was reported in Mount Lebanon.



This increase in violence comes amid clashes with several factions in Lebanon, including Hezbollah, following the Israeli military's declared "genocidal" campaign against the Gaza Strip that began on October 7, 2023. Since September 23, Israeli operations have expanded significantly, affecting numerous areas in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut, marked by relentless air raids and ground incursions, despite numerous international warnings and United Nations resolutions.



In response to the assaults, Hezbollah has been actively countering daily, employing missiles, drones, and artillery to target military installations and settlements. The group has claimed responsibility for inflicting casualties and damage on Israeli forces. However, stringent military censorship has resulted in limited transparency regarding the true scope of casualties and destruction, prompting analysts to question the extent of the conflict's repercussions.



As the situation evolves, the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon deepens, raising urgent concerns about the safety and welfare of civilians trapped amid the intensifying violence. The international community continues to monitor the developments, hoping for a resolution that will alleviate the suffering of those affected by the ongoing conflict.

