Tennis: Zheng, Boulter Reach Quarterfinals In Tokyo
Date
10/24/2024 8:30:06 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Oct 24 (IANS) Top seed Zheng Qinwen began her 2024 Pan Pacific Open campaign with a commanding victory over Japan's Moyuka Uchijima, winning 7-5, 6-0 in just over an hour. Zheng, the reigning Olympic Gold medallist, had a slow start but regained her form in the second set, claiming the last nine games to seal a quarterfinal clash with No. 8 seed Leylah Fernandez.
Life has come full circle at the Pan Pacific Open for the Chinese star, now ranked among the elite. Back in 2022, Zheng was a promising 19-year-old when she reached her first WTA final at the same tournament, ultimately falling to Liudmila Samsonova.
Two years later, she's coming off a deep run in Wuhan, which secured her spot in the prestigious WTA Finals Riyadh next month. After a closely contested first set, she found her rhythm and cruised to victory, dropping no games in the second set.
Elsewhere, British No. 1 Katie Boulter also progressed to the quarterfinals with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win over Japan's Kyoka Okamura. No.9 seed Katie Boulter dropped just three games against lucky loser Kyoka Okamura to reach her fourth tour-level quarterfinal of 2024.
MENAFN24102024000231011071ID1108815582
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.