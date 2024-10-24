Gujarat: 700 Kg Of Adulterated Chilli Powder Seized

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, Oct 24 (IANS) At least 700 kilograms of adulterated chilli powder was seized from the Hathikhana wholesale in Gujarat's Vadodara.

The Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) launched raids at four shops in the Hathikhana wholesale market, during which chilli powder was seized from one establishment.

The officials have sent chilli powder samples for laboratory testing to determine their quality.

This latest incident has again cast a shadow over the Hathikhana market, which has been scrutinised for previous cases involving questionable food products.

As part of routine checks during festival seasons, the Health Department dispatched select personnel to inspect various food and beverage outlets.

During the raids, a significant quantity of adulterated chilli powder was discovered at a wholesale spice merchant, raising concerns among authorities about the quality control measures in place.

Mangubhai Rathva, the municipal food safety officer, confirmed that the operation focused on the Madhuban shop based on instructions to sample coloured mouth fresheners. However, no such items were found, leading to the discovery of the chilli powder, valued at Rs 1.83 lakh.

Further investigations were underway, as additional adulterated spice items were also identified during the inspections.

In a series of other raids, the FDCA has seized adulterated food products across Gujarat.

In February, authorities confiscated 10,000 litres of adulterated milk in Palanpur and Gandhinagar. This milk, mixed with maltodextrin powder, was intended for distribution to a local firm.

Continuing to ensure food safety, the FDCA reported a massive seizure in May 2024 involving 107,122 kg of adulterated milk and milk products.

Additionally, in March 2024, more than 2,000 kg of adulterated chilli powder was seized in Gujarat, further highlighting the ongoing battle against food adulteration in the state.

The crackdown on adulteration was not limited to dairy products. In December 2023, the FDCA seized 8,467 kg of adulterated ghee valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh. The ghee was found to contain soybean oil, vegetable oil, palm oil, and artificial ghee flavouring.