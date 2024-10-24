Two associates of antagonism nominees get murdered in African state

(MENAFN) The climate in Mozambique has taken a grim turn following the assassination of two allies of opposition leader Venancio Mondlane in the capital, Maputo, late Friday night. Elvino Dias, a lawyer representing Mondlane, and Paulo Guambe, a spokesman for the Podemos party, were killed when gunmen opened fire on their vehicle, with authorities confirming the incident on Saturday.



The violent attack comes on the heels of a controversial presidential election that has raised allegations of vote-rigging against the ruling Frelimo party. Dias had been actively preparing an appeal for Podemos to contest the election results, which are anticipated to be announced by the electoral authority on Wednesday.



Eyewitness accounts reported by the local non-profit Center for Democracy and Human Rights (CDD) indicate that approximately 25 shots were fired into the car occupied by Dias and Guambe. Disturbing images shared on social media depict their bloodied bodies within the bullet-riddled vehicle.



Maputo Police spokesperson Leonel Muchina provided further details, revealing that the victims had been at a local bar earlier that evening, where they reportedly engaged in a heated discussion with other patrons regarding “marital issues.” Following this encounter, the assailants tracked the victims, blocked their vehicle, and executed the attack. One woman in the car was injured and has since received medical treatment.



Adriano Nuvunga, director of the CDD, condemned the murders as political crimes, asserting that they were orchestrated by "death squads" that have historically targeted activists, human rights advocates, and independent legal professionals in the country. This incident raises significant concerns about the safety of political opposition in Mozambique and underscores the urgent need for accountability in the wake of rising political violence.

MENAFN24102024000045015687ID1108815474