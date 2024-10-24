New Study Shows Eating Pistachios Daily Can Support Eye Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 2 daily handfuls of pistachios may help protect the eyes from blue light damage and could reduce the risk of age-related vision problems.

Could 2 handfuls of pistachios a day help protect your eyes as you age? A new study from Tufts University says yes.1 The research found that eating just 2 ounces of pistachios every day may significantly improve eye by increasing levels of a key antioxidant that helps protect vision.

Pistachios May Help Improve Eye Health, New Study Finds

The study, led by researchers at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, showed that pistachios, which have measurable amounts of a plant-based pigment called lutein,2 can help increase macular pigment optical density (MPOD). This important part of the eye filters harmful blue (visible) light and protects against age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which is one of the leading causes of blindness in older adults.

Findings from this research are timely, as according to a national poll by the American Foundation for the Blind, Americans fear vision loss more than they fear other serious health problems.3

What the Study Found



Better Eye Health in Just 6 Weeks : Middle-aged and older adults who were otherwise healthy and ate 2 ounces (about 2 handfuls) of pistachios every day saw significant increases in MPOD after only six weeks.



Provides Antioxidant Lutein : Pistachios are the only nut with measurable amounts of lutein, an antioxidant and blue light filter that may help protect eyes from light damage and supports long-term vision health. In the study, lutein intakes nearly doubled and blood lutein levels were significantly elevated.

Age-Related Vision Protection : The study suggests that pistachios could be a simple, natural way to help reduce the risk of AMD, a serious eye condition that affects millions of people as they get older.4

"Our study shows that pistachios aren't just a tasty snack-they may also be great for your eyes," said Dr. Tammy Scott, a research and clinical neuropsychologist and lead author of the study. "By eating a small amount every day, you may help protect your vision, especially as you get older."

How Pistachios Help the Eyes

"Lutein is an antioxidant that acts like sunglasses for your eyes," explains Dr. Scott. She adds that lutein is selectively taken up into the retina and helps filter out harmful blue light from computer screens and sunlight and may help reduce damage to the delicate parts of the eye.

Average lutein intakes are very low in the United States,5 but eating pistachios may help change that. In the study, about 1.6 mg of lutein was provided from pistachios, which would be enough to double the average daily consumption of lutein in adults.5

"By simply incorporating a handful of pistachios into your diet, you can improve your intake of lutein, which is crucial for protecting your eyes," notes Dr. Scott. She adds that pistachios provide a source of healthy fat, potentially making the lutein from pistachios better taken up into the body the body.

More Than Just Eye Health

Pistachios aren't just good for the eyes-they also have other antioxidants and plant-based compounds that could support overall healthful aging including brain health.6,7,8 "As in the retina, lutein selectively accumulates into the brain, where it may help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation," notes Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, a co-investigator on the study. This makes them a great snack choice for people looking to improve overall health and well-being.

The health benefits from eating pistachios may also happen quickly. For example, this study found that it only takes six weeks of daily pistachio eating to start seeing possible eye health benefits. "Adding pistachios to your diet is an easy and simple change to make for your health," notes Dr. Scott. "It's never too early to start to think about what you can do to support healthy aging," Dr. Scott adds.

About the Study

The study, funded in part by the American Pistachio Growers and the National Institutes of Health, involved 36 healthy adults who were randomly assigned to either a pistachio consumption group or a control group. Participants in the pistachio group consumed 2 ounces of pistachios daily, while the control group maintained their usual diets without pistachios. MPOD and blood levels of lutein were measured at baseline, six weeks, and 12 weeks.

About American Pistachio Growers

American Pistachio Growers is a non-profit trade association representing more than 830 members who are pistachio growers, processors and industry partners in California, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. American-grown pistachios are sold under many quality brand names internationally, so look for country of origin on packaging. For more information, visit AmericanPistachios.

References:

SOURCE American Pistachio Growers

