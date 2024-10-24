Kenya starts trial to eradicate deputy leader

(MENAFN) Kenya’s Senate has officially commenced hearings on an impeachment petition against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who has pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges leveled against him. These charges include allegations of corruption, engaging in ethnically divisive politics, and inciting unrest against the government. The trial began on Wednesday and is scheduled to last two days.



This proceeding follows a recent parliamentary vote, where a majority of lawmakers allied with President William Ruto approved a motion for indictment against Gachagua. On Tuesday, Kenya’s High Court dismissed an attempt by Gachagua’s legal team to prevent the Senate from debating the impeachment petition, which is critical as the Senate will have the final say on the deputy president’s fate. If the impeachment motion is successful, Gachagua will make history as the first deputy president to be impeached under Kenya’s revised 2010 constitution.



Gachagua, who hails from the Mount Kenya region—Kenya's largest voting bloc—was instrumental in helping Ruto secure victory in the 2022 presidential election as his running mate. However, their relationship has deteriorated in recent months. Ruto, who previously pledged to maintain a harmonious relationship with Gachagua after facing conflicts during their tenure under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, has remained silent on the impeachment proceedings.



The political climate in Kenya has been tumultuous since June, following deadly protests triggered by a cost-of-living crisis and a controversial finance bill aimed at generating $2.7 billion in taxes, which has since been retracted. Gachagua has faced accusations of inciting the anti-tax demonstrations that compelled Ruto to dismiss many members of his cabinet and reshuffle the government to include opposition figures. As this impeachment trial unfolds, it highlights the ongoing instability and challenges facing Kenya’s political landscape.

