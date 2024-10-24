Fuel tanker explosion murders dozens in Nigeria

(MENAFN) A catastrophic fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria’s Jigawa state has resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people, with over 50 others injured, according to local reports citing sources. The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the tanker crashed on the Kano-Hadejia Expressway in Majiya and subsequently exploded. Lawan Shiisu Adam, spokesperson for the Jigawa State Police Command, confirmed that many were attempting to collect spilled fuel that had leaked onto the road and into nearby drains.



Adam reported a casualty count of approximately 105 dead, with injuries totaling 55, an increase from the initial estimate of 50. The majority of the deceased were burned beyond recognition, and plans were made for a mass burial later that day. Haruna Mairiga, head of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency, revealed to The Associated Press that 97 victims were “burned to ashes” at the site of the explosion, while eight others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.



Videos purportedly from the scene depicted a massive inferno engulfing the area, with bystanders frantically attempting to rescue those trapped in the flames. This tragedy is part of a troubling pattern in Nigeria, Africa’s largest crude oil producer, which frequently experiences deadly tanker accidents. These incidents are often exacerbated by poor road conditions. Just last month, another fuel truck exploded after colliding with a vehicle in Nigeria’s north-central Niger state, resulting in nearly 50 fatalities.



The dangerous practice of collecting petrol from accident sites has become alarmingly common in Nigeria, particularly as fuel prices have surged following the government’s decision to end gasoline subsidies last year. This incident highlights ongoing issues surrounding road safety, regulatory oversight, and the desperate circumstances faced by many Nigerians in the wake of rising fuel costs.

