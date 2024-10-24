(MENAFN) The inaugural ministerial of the Russia-Africa partnership forum is scheduled to take place next month in Sochi, gathering high-ranking officials from crucial African ministries, the African Union Commission, regional organizations, and business leaders alongside their Russian counterparts. This two-day event, happening from November 9 to 10, aims to operationalize decisions made during the second Russia-Africa Summit held last summer in Saint Petersburg, as announced by the organizing committee.



According to the Roscongress Foundation, the conference will focus on various areas of collaboration, including defense, trade, education, healthcare, and food security. Participants will engage in discussions regarding cooperation in sectors such as security, economic partnerships, and humanitarian efforts. Specific topics will include international information security, counterterrorism strategies, and preventing an arms race in space.



The forum will also place special emphasis on enhancing cooperation between African nations and the Eurasian Economic Union. In recent years, Moscow has been actively working to solidify its relationships with African countries as many of them reassess their ties with former colonial powers. This growing Russian presence has raised concerns among Western nations, particularly the US and France, which have faced military challenges in the Sahel region. Countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, former French colonies, have entered into security agreements with Moscow to combat a persistent jihadist insurgency that has eluded resolution through a decade-long counterterrorism effort by American and French forces.

